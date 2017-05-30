Witnesses: Pedestrian had head wound before fatal wreck
"When he first came out, he went straight out of the building into the parking lot and was like between two cars, kind of bouncing off of those, then wandering on in the other direction and bounced off another car," said Ruthie Broadway, a witness. Police say 22-year-old Shabrea White, of Shreveport, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet pickup north when it hit a pedestrian crossing the roadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before You Vote
|10 hr
|Confusing Post
|2
|Confederate Statue
|Jun 2
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 30
|Why not
|5
|Jim Wood
|May 29
|Fubber
|15
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|May 22
|Durty D
|54
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC