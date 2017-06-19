With disc golf in near future, West B...

With disc golf in near future, West Bank park to host grand opening celebration

A 2,000-foot long boardwalk through the marsh is finished, and a competitive disc golf course is on its way at a West Bank park where Jefferson Parish officials have big plans. Parc des Familles, envisioned as an expansive, 600-acre property with possible features from a music concourse to a bicycle motocross track, has gradually added features over the past few years.

