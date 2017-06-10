Voice of Disney's Peter Pan to Play Black Stache in Peter and the Star Catcher
New York based actor/filmmaker Blayne Weaver has been the voice of Disney Animation's iconic Peter Pan since the 2002 feature film "Return To Never Land" and will now portray the role of Captain Black Stache in the Stage Center production of "Peter And The Starcatcher". "After years of playing Peter Pan for Disney, it's so amazing to portray Pan's mortal enemy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10)
|Jun 9
|Tyrone Johnson
|8
|Jim Wood
|Jun 9
|Alice
|16
|Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton?
|Jun 8
|Noname
|2
|Before You Vote
|Jun 5
|Confusing Post
|2
|Confederate Statue
|Jun 2
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC