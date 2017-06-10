Voice of Disney's Peter Pan to Play Black Stache in Peter and the Star Catcher

New York based actor/filmmaker Blayne Weaver has been the voice of Disney Animation's iconic Peter Pan since the 2002 feature film "Return To Never Land" and will now portray the role of Captain Black Stache in the Stage Center production of "Peter And The Starcatcher". "After years of playing Peter Pan for Disney, it's so amazing to portray Pan's mortal enemy.

