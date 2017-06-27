Two-year-old child among three shot in Shreveport

Shreveport police said three people were shot early Wednesday morning in the city's Queensborough neighborhood and one of the victims is a two-year-old child. According to Corporal Angie Willhite, police responded to the 1800 block of Jewella Avenue at 12:24 Wednesday morning to the shooting in the middle of the street.

