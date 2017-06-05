Two shot in Shreveport's Cedar Grove ...

Two shot in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood

18 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

According to a supervisor with the department, police received a call from Willis Knighton South on Bert Kouns shortly after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they learned two men had been shot, one in the arm and the other in the legs.

Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

