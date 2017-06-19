TS Cindy downgraded to tropical depre...

TS Cindy downgraded to tropical depression

1 hr ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Tropical Storm Cindy has weakened and is now a Tropical Depression that will soon enter the southern Ark-La-Tex and move to near Shreveport by 7 P.M.. Tropical storm force winds of 39 mph or higher are expected closer to the coast, but Cindy is expected to gradually weaken as it tracks toward the ArkLaTex.

Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Caddo Parish was issued at June 22 at 2:40PM CDT

