TS Cindy downgraded to tropical depression
Tropical Storm Cindy has weakened and is now a Tropical Depression that will soon enter the southern Ark-La-Tex and move to near Shreveport by 7 P.M.. Tropical storm force winds of 39 mph or higher are expected closer to the coast, but Cindy is expected to gradually weaken as it tracks toward the ArkLaTex.
