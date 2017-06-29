Traffic alert: Wrecks tie up I-20, I-49 in Shreveport
The right lanes are blocked I-49 North at Kings Hwy due to an accident. Congestion has reached Hollywood Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for,,,
|8 hr
|babybibs2
|1
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mon
|fyi
|6
|trenna bonnette
|Jun 26
|teach
|7
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jun 25
|smilez
|11
|GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo
|Jun 25
|smilez
|3
|Ms Cruise Captain
|Jun 25
|smilez
|2
|Alexandria City Marshal arrested
|Jun 25
|smilez
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC