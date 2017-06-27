The anti-stars of alternative music make for fascinating documentary...
Some 45 years after their first appearance on a San Francisco stage, The Residents remain a band that practically defines the term "cult," and their freak-show, cartoon-surrealist approach continues to attract a healthy fan base . It was only a matter of time before someone gave The Residents their own rock doc, but director Don Hardy Jr.'s "Theory of Obscurity: A Film About The Residents" faced an unusual problem: How do you dig into the history of a "band" that has remained defiantly anonymous throughout its career? Who lurks behind the top-hatted giant-eyeball masks is a question that has long been shrouded in mystery, which has led to much speculation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mon
|fyi
|6
|trenna bonnette
|Mon
|teach
|7
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Sun
|smilez
|11
|GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo
|Sun
|smilez
|3
|Ms Cruise Captain
|Sun
|smilez
|2
|Alexandria City Marshal arrested
|Sun
|smilez
|3
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Jun 23
|Candy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC