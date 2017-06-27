The anti-stars of alternative music m...

The anti-stars of alternative music make for fascinating documentary

Some 45 years after their first appearance on a San Francisco stage, The Residents remain a band that practically defines the term "cult," and their freak-show, cartoon-surrealist approach continues to attract a healthy fan base . It was only a matter of time before someone gave The Residents their own rock doc, but director Don Hardy Jr.'s "Theory of Obscurity: A Film About The Residents" faced an unusual problem: How do you dig into the history of a "band" that has remained defiantly anonymous throughout its career? Who lurks behind the top-hatted giant-eyeball masks is a question that has long been shrouded in mystery, which has led to much speculation.

