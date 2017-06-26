SPD Chief Crump to hold news conference on reducing crime
The news conference will start at 10:00 a.m. in the courtyard in front of the Shreveport Police Department's Administration building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|2 hr
|fyi
|6
|trenna bonnette
|10 hr
|teach
|7
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Sun
|smilez
|11
|GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo
|Sun
|smilez
|3
|Ms Cruise Captain
|Sun
|smilez
|2
|Alexandria City Marshal arrested
|Sun
|smilez
|3
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Jun 23
|Candy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC