Southern University at Shreveport Foundation prepares for Gentlemen's Cooking Classic

The event hosted by the Southern University at Shreveport Foundation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. "This event showcases exquisite dishes prepared and served by area Ladies, Lil Chefs, politicians, civic and community leaders and is the Foundation's most successful fundraising event," organizers said.

