Shreveport woman dies after shooting on Regent Street
Shreveport Police say a 23-year-old woman has died after a shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting is the fourth one reported in 12 hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexandria City Marshal arrested
|22 hr
|Bayou Rapides res...
|1
|GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo
|23 hr
|A Winning Solution
|2
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Fri
|Candy
|4
|trenna bonnette
|Fri
|1who knows
|5
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Jun 23
|Echo
|5
|domestic abuser (Nov '13)
|Jun 23
|A witness
|5
|Make money sitting at home on your cell! It's t...
|Jun 22
|jeremiahm8251
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC