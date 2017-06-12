Shreveport police identify suspect in shooting on Egan St.

Michael Fields, 31, is being sought in connection with a shooting June 10 in the 100 block of Egan Street in which 26-year-old Andrew Okray was wounded in his left shoulder. Detectives think Fields approached Okray as he stood outside his Egan Street home and asked if he had any illegal narcotics for sale, police Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.