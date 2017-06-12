Shreveport area residents hold LGBTQ rights march downtown
"Even though the LGBT community has made a lot of progress in the last 10 years, we are here to march to say there is still work to do," said Adrienne Critcher, PACE political director. "And we are not standing still.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10)
|Jun 9
|Tyrone Johnson
|8
|Jim Wood
|Jun 9
|Alice
|16
|Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton?
|Jun 8
|Noname
|2
|Before You Vote
|Jun 5
|Confusing Post
|2
|Confederate Statue
|Jun 2
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC