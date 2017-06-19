Residents prepare for TS Cindy by loading up on sandbags
With Tropical Storm Cindy expected to impact parts of the ArkLaTex, emergency management officials and others are preparing for the possibility of flash flooding and other hazards by handing out sandbags to the public. The sandbags will be free to the public until about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
