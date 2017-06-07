RCA/Legacy Releases Elvis Presley 'A ...

RCA/Legacy Releases Elvis Presley 'A Boy From Tupelo: The Complete Recordings,' 7/28

Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and RCA Records will release Elvis Presley - A Boy From Tupelo - The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings on Friday, July 28. Available as a 3CD deluxe box set and a digital collection, A Boy From Tupelo - The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings is the most comprehensive collection of early Elvis recordings ever assembled, with many tracks becoming available for the first time as part of this package and one performancea newly discovered recording of "I Forgot To Remember To Forget" being officially released for the first time ever.

