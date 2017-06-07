RCA/Legacy Releases Elvis Presley 'A Boy From Tupelo: The Complete Recordings,' 7/28
Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and RCA Records will release Elvis Presley - A Boy From Tupelo - The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings on Friday, July 28. Available as a 3CD deluxe box set and a digital collection, A Boy From Tupelo - The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings is the most comprehensive collection of early Elvis recordings ever assembled, with many tracks becoming available for the first time as part of this package and one performancea newly discovered recording of "I Forgot To Remember To Forget" being officially released for the first time ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before You Vote
|Jun 5
|Confusing Post
|2
|Confederate Statue
|Jun 2
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 30
|Why not
|5
|Jim Wood
|May 29
|Fubber
|15
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|May 22
|Durty D
|54
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC