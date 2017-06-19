Police seek man who reportedly stuffed cologne down his pants
Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for shoplifting after he reportedly stuffed hundreds of dollars worth of cologne down his pants. It happened at JC Penney Department Store in the 7400 block of Youree Dr. on reports of shoplifting on March 2. Joshua Lyons, 31, of the 3000 block of Colquitt Road, was caught on video entering the store and taking several bottles of cologne worth over $750 in his pants, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trenna bonnette
|1 hr
|igor4
|2
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|8 hr
|Unga bunga
|4
|Confederate Statue
|9 hr
|Good ol boy
|5
|Before You Vote
|Jun 19
|Inquiring Tool
|3
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jun 16
|Jerome
|56
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|Jun 16
|Guest
|6
|Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10)
|Jun 9
|Tyrone Johnson
|8
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC