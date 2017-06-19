Police seek man who reportedly stuffed cologne down his pants

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for shoplifting after he reportedly stuffed hundreds of dollars worth of cologne down his pants. It happened at JC Penney Department Store in the 7400 block of Youree Dr. on reports of shoplifting on March 2. Joshua Lyons, 31, of the 3000 block of Colquitt Road, was caught on video entering the store and taking several bottles of cologne worth over $750 in his pants, according to police.

