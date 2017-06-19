Police seek man who reportedly stuffe...

Police seek man who reportedly stuffed cologne down his pants

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for shoplifting after he reportedly stuffed hundreds of dollars worth of cologne down his pants. It happened at JC Penney Department Store in the 7400 block of Youree Dr. on reports of shoplifting on March 2. Joshua Lyons, 31, of the 3000 block of Colquitt Road, was caught on video entering the store and taking several bottles of cologne worth over $750 in his pants, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trenna bonnette 1 hr igor4 2
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... 8 hr Unga bunga 4
Confederate Statue 9 hr Good ol boy 5
Before You Vote Jun 19 Inquiring Tool 3
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jun 16 Jerome 56
Becky Box (Jun '11) Jun 16 Guest 6
Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10) Jun 9 Tyrone Johnson 8
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Caddo Parish was issued at June 22 at 2:40PM CDT

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,757 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC