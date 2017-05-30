Police search for two gunmen in early morning robbery
Police are on the hunt for two gunmen accused of stealing a man's vehicle at a motel in Shreveport Saturday morning. Police say the victim and a woman drove to the Moonrider Inn and Suites in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Dr. around 2:30 a.m. As they checked into a room, two gunmen entered and demanded money, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate Statue
|Fri
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|New 2 Alexandria
|1
|Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 30
|Why not
|5
|Jim Wood
|May 29
|Fubber
|15
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|May 22
|Durty D
|54
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|33
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC