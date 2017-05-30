Police search for two gunmen in early...

Police search for two gunmen in early morning robbery

11 hrs ago

Police are on the hunt for two gunmen accused of stealing a man's vehicle at a motel in Shreveport Saturday morning. Police say the victim and a woman drove to the Moonrider Inn and Suites in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Dr. around 2:30 a.m. As they checked into a room, two gunmen entered and demanded money, according to police.

