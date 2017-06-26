Police: Man missing since early May l...

Police: Man missing since early May last was seen in Ruston

MISSING: Gerald Krause Jr. stands about 6' tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He drives a tan 1998 Chevrolet dually pickup with Louisiana license plate Y242578.

