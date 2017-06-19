Police capture suspect in slaying of elderly man
He is suspected of fatally shooting 68-year-old Edward Lawrence at 2:03 p.m. Monday at Lawrence's house in the 300 block of West 80th Street. Lawrence was taken to University Health for treatment of at least one gunshot wound to his chest.
