Police capture suspect in slaying of ...

Police capture suspect in slaying of elderly man

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

He is suspected of fatally shooting 68-year-old Edward Lawrence at 2:03 p.m. Monday at Lawrence's house in the 300 block of West 80th Street. Lawrence was taken to University Health for treatment of at least one gunshot wound to his chest.

