Pleasant Father's Day & tropical update
Mother Nature is blessing all the dads in Acadiana with a nice Father's Day forecast as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies as High pressure remains locked in the Gulf of Mexico suppressing an widespread rain chances for Acadiana. However, there is still the slim summertime rain chance around 10-20% for a stray shower Sunday afternoon as we continue to have a rather humid air mass over the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jun 16
|Jerome
|56
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|Jun 16
|Guest
|6
|trenna bonnette
|Jun 15
|igor4
|1
|Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10)
|Jun 9
|Tyrone Johnson
|8
|Jim Wood
|Jun 9
|Alice
|16
|Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton?
|Jun 8
|Noname
|2
|Before You Vote
|Jun 5
|Confusing Post
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC