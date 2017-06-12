Pleasant Father's Day & tropical update

Mother Nature is blessing all the dads in Acadiana with a nice Father's Day forecast as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies as High pressure remains locked in the Gulf of Mexico suppressing an widespread rain chances for Acadiana. However, there is still the slim summertime rain chance around 10-20% for a stray shower Sunday afternoon as we continue to have a rather humid air mass over the region.

