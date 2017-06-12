Pleasant Father's Day & tropical update

Pleasant Father's Day & tropical update

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Mother Nature is blessing all the dads in Acadiana with a nice Father's Day forecast as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies as High pressure remains locked in the Gulf of Mexico suppressing an widespread rain chances for Acadiana. However, there is still the slim summertime rain chance around 10-20% for a stray shower Sunday afternoon as we continue to have a rather humid air mass over the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jun 16 Jerome 56
Becky Box (Jun '11) Jun 16 Guest 6
trenna bonnette Jun 15 igor4 1
Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10) Jun 9 Tyrone Johnson 8
Jim Wood Jun 9 Alice 16
Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton? Jun 8 Noname 2
Before You Vote Jun 5 Confusing Post 2
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,164 • Total comments across all topics: 281,852,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC