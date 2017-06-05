Photos: Legislative Session Final Day

Rep. Harvey LeBas, D-Ville Platte, sorts the trash from the treasure putting the keepers in a box while cleaning out his desk during a recess on the last day of the regular legislative session Thursday June 8, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. Rep. Jeff Hall, D-Alexandria, left, chats with Rep. Barbara Norton, D-Shreveport, right, while the proceedings of fired FBI Director James Comey testifying before a congressional committee plays on the laptop during the last day of the regular legislative session Thursday June 8, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La..

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.