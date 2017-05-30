Person with gunshot wound to shoulder shows up at hospital
The wounded person, who was brought to the Greenwood Road hospital in a private vehicle, later was transferred to University Health in Shreveport for further treatment. Caddo 911 dispatch records show six police units were investigating a shooting reported at 9:35 p.m. at Hassett Avenue at Sumner Street.
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate Statue
|21 hr
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Thu
|New 2 Alexandria
|1
|Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 30
|Why not
|5
|Jim Wood
|May 29
|Fubber
|15
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|May 22
|Durty D
|54
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|33
