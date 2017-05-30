Person with gunshot wound to shoulder...

Person with gunshot wound to shoulder shows up at hospital

Yesterday

The wounded person, who was brought to the Greenwood Road hospital in a private vehicle, later was transferred to University Health in Shreveport for further treatment. Caddo 911 dispatch records show six police units were investigating a shooting reported at 9:35 p.m. at Hassett Avenue at Sumner Street.

