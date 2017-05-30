Officials: Calumet spill cleanup coul...

Officials: Calumet spill cleanup could take up to 2 more days

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Authorities say it could take up to two more days to contain and clean up a spill involving a gasoline component at a Shreveport refinery. The Louisiana highway department has been asked to bring in barricades to keep closed the section of Jewella Avenue near the plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Confederate Statue 9 hr boomhour 4
Looking for House to Rent Thu New 2 Alexandria 1
Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
Becky Box (Jun '11) May 30 Why not 5
Jim Wood May 29 Fubber 15
Swinger club (Jul '13) May 22 Durty D 54
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) May 19 Just a little info 33
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC