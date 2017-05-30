Officials: Calumet spill cleanup could take up to 2 more days
Authorities say it could take up to two more days to contain and clean up a spill involving a gasoline component at a Shreveport refinery. The Louisiana highway department has been asked to bring in barricades to keep closed the section of Jewella Avenue near the plant.
