News roundup: Copeland's plans grand opening for Batch 13...
Copeland's Batch 13 Biscuits and Bowls will host a grand opening on Tuesday, which also is the 45th anniversary of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Batch 13, at 4957 Essen Lane, is a new fast-casual concept in the Copeland's family of restaurants .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton?
|12 hr
|Noname
|2
|Before You Vote
|Jun 5
|Confusing Post
|2
|Confederate Statue
|Jun 2
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 30
|Why not
|5
|Jim Wood
|May 29
|Fubber
|15
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC