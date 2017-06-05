More 'Good Rockin' Tonight': Elvis Presley's complete...

Among the rarities featured on "Elvis Presley - A Boy From Tupelo: The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings," due out July 28, is a recently discovered recording of "I Forgot to Remember to Forget" that Presley made in 1955 for the Louisiana Hayride show in Shreveport, La., which has never previously been released. Presley, pictured here at the Hayride in 1956, made all of the recordings at the famous Sun Studio in Memphis.

