More 'Good Rockin' Tonight': Elvis Presley's complete...
Among the rarities featured on "Elvis Presley - A Boy From Tupelo: The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings," due out July 28, is a recently discovered recording of "I Forgot to Remember to Forget" that Presley made in 1955 for the Louisiana Hayride show in Shreveport, La., which has never previously been released. Presley, pictured here at the Hayride in 1956, made all of the recordings at the famous Sun Studio in Memphis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton?
|1 hr
|Noname
|2
|Before You Vote
|Jun 5
|Confusing Post
|2
|Confederate Statue
|Jun 2
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 30
|Why not
|5
|Jim Wood
|May 29
|Fubber
|15
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC