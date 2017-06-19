MISSING: Tomie "Neecie" Robbins, 52
The Bossier Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Thursday afternoon in finding 52-year-old Tomie Robbins of the 4600 block of Hwy 154 in Elm Grove, who was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday at her home in Elm Grove. Deputies say she had a scheduled doctor's appointment in Shreveport and would have driven her 2012 Ford F150 Lariat Edition truck with a Louisiana handicap license plate, 414393.
