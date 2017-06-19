Miss Shreveport crowned Miss Louisian...

Miss Shreveport crowned Miss Louisiana 2017

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Bonacquisti is a student at Louisiana State University, majoring in broadcast journalism, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is a graduate of Bishop Lynch High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alexandria City Marshal arrested 20 hr Bayou Rapides res... 1
GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo 21 hr A Winning Solution 2
dumpster diving in alexandria Fri Candy 4
trenna bonnette Fri 1who knows 5
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... Fri Echo 5
domestic abuser (Nov '13) Fri A witness 5
Make money sitting at home on your cell! It's t... Thu jeremiahm8251 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,393 • Total comments across all topics: 282,019,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC