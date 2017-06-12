Mayor, councilman debate proposal to ...

Mayor, councilman debate proposal to ask sheriff for help

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Discussion of Willie Bradford's resolution led to very heated debate between the councilman and Mayor Ollie Tyler during the council work session Monday afternoon. authorize the mayor to request assistance from the Sheriff's Office for patrols and other law enforcement activities in Shreveport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swinger club (Jul '13) Mon Just me 55
Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10) Jun 9 Tyrone Johnson 8
Jim Wood Jun 9 Alice 16
Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton? Jun 8 Noname 2
Before You Vote Jun 5 Confusing Post 2
Confederate Statue Jun 2 boomhour 4
Looking for House to Rent Jun 1 Anonymous 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,740,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC