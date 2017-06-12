Man crashes car on I-20 after being shot

Man crashes car on I-20 after being shot

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Shreveport police are investigating a car crash on Interstate-20 Monday morning that they believe was caused by a shooting. A man crashed his car around 4:45 a.m. into an embankment on I-20 eastbound just before the Spring Street exit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swinger club (Jul '13) Mon Just me 55
Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10) Jun 9 Tyrone Johnson 8
Jim Wood Jun 9 Alice 16
Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton? Jun 8 Noname 2
Before You Vote Jun 5 Confusing Post 2
Confederate Statue Jun 2 boomhour 4
Looking for House to Rent Jun 1 Anonymous 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC