Man crashes car on I-20 after being shot
Shreveport police are investigating a car crash on Interstate-20 Monday morning that they believe was caused by a shooting. A man crashed his car around 4:45 a.m. into an embankment on I-20 eastbound just before the Spring Street exit.
