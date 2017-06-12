'Lynching In America' Maps The Nation...

'Lynching In America' Maps The Nation's Dark Past With Racial Violence

More than 4,000 African-Americans were lynched in the U.S. between 1877 and 1950. Now, Google and the Equal Justice Initiative are shedding light on America's dark past.

