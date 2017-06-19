LSU board raises student fees, advances medical marijuana contract
The LSU Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to increase fees on students attending the flagship Baton Rouge campus by $270 per semester beginning in the fall semester. In what amounts to a 5% hike on tuition and fees, the move is expected to raise some $14 million annually.
