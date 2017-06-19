LSU board raises student fees, advanc...

LSU board raises student fees, advances medical marijuana contract

The LSU Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to increase fees on students attending the flagship Baton Rouge campus by $270 per semester beginning in the fall semester. In what amounts to a 5% hike on tuition and fees, the move is expected to raise some $14 million annually.

