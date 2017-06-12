Legislature one step away from possib...

Legislature one step away from possibly passing a budget; Senate floor is next test

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Advocate

As Sen. Greg Tarver Sr., D-Shreveport, left, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric LeFleur, D-Ville Platte, right, watches, Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, center, chats with them before the Senate Finance Committee meets concerning the rainy day fund. The Senate Finance Committee has advanced a resolution that would allow for the use of the state's rainy day fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swinger club (Jul '13) 6 hr Jerome 56
Becky Box (Jun '11) 11 hr Guest 6
trenna bonnette Thu igor4 1
Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10) Jun 9 Tyrone Johnson 8
Jim Wood Jun 9 Alice 16
Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton? Jun 8 Noname 2
Before You Vote Jun 5 Confusing Post 2
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,830 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC