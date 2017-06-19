Laryssa Bonacquisti named Miss Louisiana 2017
Bonacquisti won the swimsuit competition on the second night of preliminaries and the talent competitions on preliminary night one before taking the crown. Miss Cain River Jo Hilliard was first runner up in the competition and was followed by Miss St. Tammany Parish Emily Randon.
