La. Organ Procurement Agency moving to St. Tammany Parish
A $14 million, nearly 65,000 square-foot building that will be the new headquarters of the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency is being built along Interstate 12 near U.S. 190 south of Covington. The building is slated to be completed in May 2018.
