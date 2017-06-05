La. House lawmakers frustrated about 'wasting time' in last days of session
With the clock ticking during the last week of session, some lawmakers felt they were wasting their time on unimportant issues. Rather than debating the budget, state legislators spent a lot of time Monday on a bill renaming a school and another bill dealing with terrorism.
