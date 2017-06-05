KTBS-TV Taps Avid for News, Production Workflow Upgrade

An independent TV station in Shreveport, La., KTBS-TV made advancements to its production and news workflow and boosted its storage capacity with the addition of Avid's MediaCentral Platform and Nexis storage platform. Based off previous experience with Avid, KTBS went with the new Avid workflow to host all of its data in a central location, allowing for the collaboration between the station's newsroom, production and promotions department, providing access and shared content to all users.

