Krewe of Highland donates $4,500 for ...

Krewe of Highland donates $4,500 for lighting, bike repair station in neighborhood

14 hrs ago

The Krewe of Highland is pitching in $4,500 to help keep the neighborhood well-lit and festive throughout the year and to give bicyclists a pit stop for repairs and pumping up their tires. The krewe presented a check Tuesday afternoon to the City of Shreveport's Parks and Recreation Department that will go toward electrical upgrades and a bicycle repair station in Columbia Park.

