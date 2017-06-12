Krewe of Highland donates $4,500 for lighting, bike repair station in neighborhood

The Krewe of Highland is pitching in $4,500 to help keep the neighborhood well-lit and festive throughout the year and to give bicyclists a pit stop for repairs and pumping up their tires. The krewe presented a check Tuesday afternoon to the City of Shreveport's Parks and Recreation Department that will go toward electrical upgrades and a bicycle repair station in Columbia Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.