Jared Douglas Brooks, 19

10 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

The last of five suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bossier City man last month is in custody after he turned himself in Saturday night. Jared Douglas Brooks, 19, of Shreveport, is booked into the Bossier City Jail and is charged with first-degree murder, according to Bossier City police.

