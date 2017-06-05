ICYMI: 21 SPD cadets graduate from ba...

ICYMI: 21 SPD cadets graduate from basic training

Cadets walked the stage, raised their right hands and pinned shiny new silver badges to their chests at the graduation at Riverview Theatre on Clyde Fant Parkway. Chelsea Barrett, Erica Carroll, Cary Coller, Christopher Collins, Darryl Council, Darrell Favis Jr., Philip Jackson, Ashli James, Aaron Jaudon, Kregg Jones, Christian Lara, Andrew Lifer, Austin McWhiney, Fisher Nixon, Shelby Peele, Orlando Peyton, Kay Rawls, Deonquanita Smith, Jaquerus Turner, Louis Warner III.

