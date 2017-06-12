Husband, wife charged with aggravated arson in fire at W. Shreveport apartment complex
Shreveport fire investigators say the fire at the Olde Salem Village Apartments on Buncombe Road in May was intentionally set by a local couple. The fire at the Olde Salem Village Apartments caused moderate damage, but no one was injured.
