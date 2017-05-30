Here's how hurricane season impacts t...

Here's how hurricane season impacts the ArkLaTex

June 1st marks the first day of hurricane season, and although the ArkLaTex is over one hundred miles away from the coast, tropical systems can still have a big impact on our area, even if they are not at "hurricane strength" as they move through the region. In the last 100 years, twenty-seven tropical systems have come within 100 nautical miles of Shreveport.

