Guest column: New Orleans, like Baton Rouge, could have woman mayor
Will New Orleans elect its first woman mayor this year? Such a possibility looms larger than ever in the city's long history. Two of the three major candidates now in the race - former Municipal Court Judge Desiree M. Charbonnet and Councilmember LaToya Cantrell - are women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Mon
|Just me
|55
|Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10)
|Jun 9
|Tyrone Johnson
|8
|Jim Wood
|Jun 9
|Alice
|16
|Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton?
|Jun 8
|Noname
|2
|Before You Vote
|Jun 5
|Confusing Post
|2
|Confederate Statue
|Jun 2
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC