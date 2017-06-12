Grand jury indicts man over slaying on Shreveport street
A Caddo grand jury says there is enough evidence for a Shreveport man to go to trial over a slaying in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood. The panel Thursday indicted 22-year-old Darell Lamont Bell, of the 2700 block of Malcolm Street, on a charge of second-degree murder.
