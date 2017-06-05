Former president of booster club accu...

Former president of booster club accused of theft

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says 36-year-old Amanda Farr, of Shreveport, was arrested Thursday after an audit by the Caddo Parish School Board and a sheriff's investigation confirmed $2,800 in missing funds. Farr was in charge of money raised through student fees and fundraisers for the club.

