Fire ravages Mooretown home, residents escape unscathed

Shreveport firefighters got the call before 7:20 p.m. to a home in the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue. The 7StormTeam believes the center circulation of Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall between Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou in Cameron Parish at about 2 a.m. Official word will be coming out from the National Hurricane Center at about 4 a.m. Click HERE for more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.