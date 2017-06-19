Family begs hit-and-run driver to come forward after teen's death

The family of a 16-year-old killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night in Shreveport is begging the suspect to turn herself in. His grandmother, Jacqueline Moore, says he was walking to the store with his two cousins on Range Lane around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when he was hit by a car and thrown into a drainage ditch.

