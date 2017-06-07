EXCLUSIVE: Report Confirms Former Shr...

EXCLUSIVE: Report Confirms Former Shreveport VA Head Belittled And Demeaned Staff

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

An internal report on the now-fired Shreveport, La., Veterans Affairs director Toby Mathew shows that in the course of his management of the facility, Mathew retaliated against, belittled and demeaned staff. An Office of Accountability Review report from February obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation via Freedom of Information Act reveals numerous substantiated allegations against Mathew, namely that he belittled and mistreated employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Before You Vote Jun 5 Confusing Post 2
Confederate Statue Jun 2 boomhour 4
Looking for House to Rent Jun 1 Anonymous 1
Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
Becky Box (Jun '11) May 30 Why not 5
Jim Wood May 29 Fubber 15
Swinger club (Jul '13) May 22 Durty D 54
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC