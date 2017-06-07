EXCLUSIVE: Report Confirms Former Shreveport VA Head Belittled And Demeaned Staff
An internal report on the now-fired Shreveport, La., Veterans Affairs director Toby Mathew shows that in the course of his management of the facility, Mathew retaliated against, belittled and demeaned staff. An Office of Accountability Review report from February obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation via Freedom of Information Act reveals numerous substantiated allegations against Mathew, namely that he belittled and mistreated employees.
