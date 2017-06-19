ETX authorities investigating apparen...

ETX authorities investigating apparent suicide of suspect in 2 slayings in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA - Harrison County, Texas, authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a man Shreveport police think killed two people in their city Sunday morning, an SPD spokesman said. Shreveport investigators previously said the fatal shootings of a man and woman at a west Shreveport residence do not appear to have been a random act.

