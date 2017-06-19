ETX authorities investigating apparent suicide of suspect in 2 slayings in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA - Harrison County, Texas, authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a man Shreveport police think killed two people in their city Sunday morning, an SPD spokesman said. Shreveport investigators previously said the fatal shootings of a man and woman at a west Shreveport residence do not appear to have been a random act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before You Vote
|Mon
|Inquiring Tool
|3
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jun 16
|Jerome
|56
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|Jun 16
|Guest
|6
|trenna bonnette
|Jun 15
|igor4
|1
|Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10)
|Jun 9
|Tyrone Johnson
|8
|Jim Wood
|Jun 9
|Alice
|16
|Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton?
|Jun 8
|Noname
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC