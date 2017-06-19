ETX authorities investigating apparent suicide of suspect in 2 slayings in Shreveport
Shreveport police say 39-year-old Tara Wren, of Shreveport, was found dead on the front lawn and 54-year-old Eric Cox, of Keithville, was found dead in a room June 18 at this residence in the 3500 block of Junior Place. "Police suspect a person known to one or both victims may be responsible for the slayings," Shreveport police Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before You Vote
|Mon
|Inquiring Tool
|3
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jun 16
|Jerome
|56
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|Jun 16
|Guest
|6
|trenna bonnette
|Jun 15
|igor4
|1
|Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10)
|Jun 9
|Tyrone Johnson
|8
|Jim Wood
|Jun 9
|Alice
|16
|Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton?
|Jun 8
|Noname
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC