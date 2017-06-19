ETX authorities investigating apparent suicide of suspect in 2 slayings in Shreveport

Shreveport police say 39-year-old Tara Wren, of Shreveport, was found dead on the front lawn and 54-year-old Eric Cox, of Keithville, was found dead in a room June 18 at this residence in the 3500 block of Junior Place. "Police suspect a person known to one or both victims may be responsible for the slayings," Shreveport police Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.