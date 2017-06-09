Elvis Presleya s complete 1953-1955 recordings coming July 28
The most comprehensive collection yet of Elvis Presley's earliest recordings will be released Friday, July 28, in a three-CD and digital set comprising 85 tracks, representing everything Presley is known to have recorded from 1953 to 1955. “Elvis Presley - A Boy From Tupelo: The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings” will be dominated by songs the young singer put down mostly at Sun Studio in Memphis, but it will also include early radio interviews and songs he paid to record before Sun founder Sam Phillips signed him as a recording artist.
